How Iraq war still impacts lives of American Marines and families 20 years later

The U.S. invasion of Iraq began on March 20, 2003, in a hail of airstrikes on Baghdad. Soon, American troops would race across the desert toward the Iraqi capital. Special correspondent Mike Cerre was embedded with the 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines known as FOX 2/5 that would help take Baghdad and return to Iraq on subsequent deployments. He begins a series looking back at the war, 20 years later.