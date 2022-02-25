How Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson could reshape the nation’s highest court

Lisa Desjardins:

Joining me now to discuss this nomination is Professor Margaret Russell of Santa Clara University's School of Law and longtime friend of the "NewsHour" Marcia Coyle of "The National Law Journal."

Marcia, let me start with you.

What do you think this means? How would Judge Jackson fit in with or maybe change this current court?

Marcia Coyle, "The National Law Journal": Well, I think, Lisa, first, we have to realize that she will not change the ideological divide on the court. It will still be a 6-3 conservative majority.

But that doesn't mean she can't be influential in several ways. First of all, she is the only one on the court who has been a federal public defender. She has seen a side of the criminal justice system that none of the other justices have experienced.

So, when they go into their private conferences, she can bring that to the table if the case before them is relevant. It not only is her experience, but she can share that experience with the others and perhaps influence what they decide in some way.

The other way she can have influence is, she is only the second justice on the current court to have been a trial judge. Justice Sotomayor is the only other one. And, believe me, they bring a unique perspective as well to the court. They know how trials operate. They though what lawyers do in those trials.

And the court often has cases about trial practices and what lawyers do or don't do during those trials.

And, finally, I think her dissents. Dissents can become majority opinions. And, also, they can be influential in lower courts, as they try to get — decide cases and perhaps move cases up to the Supreme Court. So I think she brings all of those qualities and life experiences to bear when she sits on the Supreme Court, if she is confirmed.