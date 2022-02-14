Why Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is a leading candidate for the Supreme Court

Judy Woodruff:

President Biden plans to personally interview potential nominees to the Supreme Court this week, and likely among them will be federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Jackson isn't new to Supreme Court consideration. She was seen as a longshot pick back in 2016, when former President Obama was looking to fill a vacancy. This go-round, she's seen as a leading contender.

Geoff Bennett has this report on how she got here.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, D.C. Court of Appeals: And I'm even-handedly applying the law in every case.