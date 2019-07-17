How Justice John Paul Stevens hoped to be remembered

Judy Woodruff:

Finally tonight, remembering a legend of the law.

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens, whose career on the high court spanned 35 years, died yesterday.

In a statement, Chief Justice John Roberts said: "He brought to our bench an inimitable blend of kindness, humility, wisdom and independence. His unrelenting commitment to justice has left us a better nation."

We look back now on Stevens' life and legacy.

By the time John Paul Stevens received the nation's highest civilian honor in 2012, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, he had already put his stamp on American law.

As former President Barack Obama noted that day, Stevens, bow-tie and all, did so in his own way.