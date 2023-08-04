How lessons learned from COVID are preparing the world for future health threats

Dr. John Nkengasong:

First of all, I always like to lift the mirror and look at where we're coming from 20 years ago, the desperate phase of HIV/AIDS in the world.

We saw in Africa, many countries in Africa, that the coffin market was thriving. We saw in — hospitals after hospitals were full of people, human beings that were skeleton with a thin skin over their bodies. Because of the United States' moral leadership and values, we stepped in, and it became a defining moment.

We changed the narrative. We changed the ugly face of HIV/AIDS. And, today, 25 million lives have been saved; 5.5 million children have been born free of HIV/AIDS thanks to the commitment of the American people through the PEPFAR program, the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

Our goal is to bring HIV/AIDS to an end by the year 2030 as a public health threat. And it is very feasible. This is not the time for us to relent on our leadership that the world has recognized, praised, and it reflects our values. This is not the time for us to step back from those remarkable gains, which are very fragile.

So I remain optimistic that the bipartisanship that characterized PEPFAR and has done so for 20 years will prevail, and PEPFAR will continue to be reauthorized for five years.