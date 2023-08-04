Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Friday on the NewsHour, the latest jobs report falls short of expectations but shows steady growth, signaling a recession might be avoided. Despite claims to the contrary, an American manufacturer appears to still indirectly supply the Russian arms industry with its technology. Plus, leading GOP presidential candidates largely avoid climate change on the campaign trail despite dire weather events.
