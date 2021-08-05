How Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is responding to the delta threat

Judy Woodruff:

The recent surge of COVID-19 and the new and contagious Delta variant have the Biden administration, as well as state and local officials, facing tough decisions, including whether to impose vaccine mandates.

We turn now to the governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan.

Governor Hogan, thank you very much for being with us.

As we have been reporting, this Delta variant is rising across the country. We saw in your state of Maryland hospitalizations are up something like triple what they were a month ago. What are you seeing?