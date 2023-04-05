How McCarthy’s meeting with president of Taiwan could impact U.S.-China relations

Bonnie Glaser:

Well, there certainly is a possibility that China will engage in a display of force, maybe go beyond what they did when Speaker Pelosi was in Taiwan.

And, at that time, they simulated a blockade. They flew missiles over Taiwan, some of which landed in the exclusive economic zone of Japan. So we could see something similar. We could even see the Chinese ratchet up tensions, and try, for example, to fly aircraft in Taiwan's territorial airspace, something that they have not done.

But, as you know, the Biden administration has encouraged Beijing not to respond strongly, not to overreact, because, as you said, this is the seventh time that Present Tsai Ing-wen has transited in the United States.