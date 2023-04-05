Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, the president of Taiwan meets House Speaker Kevin McCarthy amid rising tensions between the U.S. and China. Former President Trump remains defiant after being charged with multiple felonies as the political reaction to the case risks further dividing the country. Plus, how rural communities are using a fast-acting overdose treatment in the fight against opioid addiction.
Support Provided By:
Learn more