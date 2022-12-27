How Megan Thee Stallion’s court battle highlights misogyny targeting Black women

Laura Barrón-López:

Megan Thee Stallion has been outspoken about the harassment she has faced since coming forward about being shot. She's been openly mocked by other hip-hop stars and has received death threats on social media.

Criticism of the Grammy-winning rapper in the aftermath of the shooting and throughout the trial underscore the larger issue of misogyny targeting Black women.

To discuss all this, I'm joined by Moya Bailey, a professor at Northwestern University and author of the book "Misogynoir Transformed: Black Women's Digital Resistance" in U.S. culture.

Moya, thank you so much for joining the "NewsHour."

Tory Lanez, the man convicted of three felonies, including assault with a semiautomatic handgun, could face up to 20 years in prison. He could also possibly be deported.

Do you think that this verdict will help stop the misogyny that Megan Thee Stallion is facing, as well as other Black women?

Moya Bailey, Author, "Misogynoir Transformed: Black Women's Digital Resistance": Unfortunately, no.

I don't think our judicial system is really set up to deal with the kinds of transformative justice that's required for misogynoir to really be eradicated from our society. It's going to take more than one sentence of one person to actually create a different impact in terms of harm.

And, unfortunately, what we know about the criminal justice system is that it actually creates more harm. So, while this verdict does help substantiate Megan's claims of harm, it doesn't actually get us closer to justice.