Woman who escaped kidnapper highlights often ignored plight of missing Black women

The harrowing account of a woman in Kansas City who was taken captive, and eventually escaped, is once again raising questions about how authorities and the media handle cases of missing Black women. People there were concerned a serial killer was targeting Black women, but police dismissed the claims saying they were unfounded rumors. Amna Nawaz reports.

