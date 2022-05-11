How misinformation and the partisan divide drove a surge in U.S. COVID deaths

William Brangham
Ryan Connelly Holmes
Ian Couzens
As the death toll from the coronavirus nears 1 million Americans, we’ve been exploring why the u.S. Suffered such a terrible loss, especially when compared to other nations similar to us. While there are many reasons for this, one of them is that many Americans have not wanted to be vaccinated. William Brangham reports.
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
