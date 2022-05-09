WATCH LIVE: National Cathedral holds COVID bell ceremony for last time as U.S. nears 1 million deaths

Since the early months of the pandemic, the Washington National Cathedral has rung its bell as an auditory memorial to the lives lost to COVID-19.

The bell tolling will begin at 6 p.m. EDT. Watch the event in the player above.

As the COVID death toll approaches 1 million, the cathedral’s staff will once again ring its largest bell, the bourdon, once for every 1,000 people who have died from the virus.

A spokesperson for the cathedral said this will be the final time the cathedral will memorialize COVID victims with the bell ceremony. There will also be one additional toll to acknowledge the ongoing threats from the virus.

The cathedral’s online service will also include remarks from the Rev. Randy Hollerith, the cathedral’s dean who previously told the PBS NewsHour how the bell tolling has been a “way of broadcasting to the world” that we’re saying goodbye to someone who’s beloved.

Monday’s service will also include a performance from the cathedral’s choir, accompanied by a cellist.