How Montana’s Senate race became so competitive — and costly

Anna Rau:

It's a state that hasn't voted for a Democrat for president in more than 20 years. But Montanans are known for their independence and their ticket-splitting. When Donald Trump won the state by 20 points in 2016, Bullock was running on the same ballot, and he won his race by four points.

It's something Bullock made a centerpiece of his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, before dropping out and launching his Senate campaign. That's one reason Daines says Montanans shouldn't trust Bullock.