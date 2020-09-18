How northern Minnesota went from Democratic stronghold to battleground

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

For years, Democrats like Chmielewski have been moving to the right, away from the party on environmental and social issues like abortion and toward candidates who've pledged to uphold their way of life.

One such candidate? President Trump. In 2016, the president lost Minnesota by less than 2 percentage points. He flipped 19 counties that President Obama won in 2012, and in parts of northern Minnesota, the Democrats' edge shrank dramatically.

Joe Biden's supporters say they're determined to make sure the Democratic Party doesn't lose more ground here.