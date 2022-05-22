How one Ukrainian refugee is adjusting to life in the U.S.

Marisa Wojcik, Wisconsin Public Television
More than 6 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia's invasion in February. While most of those refugees made their way to neighboring European countries, some are now living in the United States. PBS Wisconsin's Marisa Wojcik spoke with one woman about her difficult decision to leave and how she's coping with life in America.
