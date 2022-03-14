Fleeing a brutal war, millions of Ukrainian refugees face a bleak and uncertain future

Malcolm Brabant
By —

Malcolm Brabant

Audio

Nearly 10 percent of Ukraine's population has been displaced in almost three weeks of war. While almost 2 million people have moved within the country's borders, over 2 million more have fled. The majority of those Ukrainians are escaping the war to the west by crossing into Poland. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports on the exodus from the Polish capital of Warsaw.

Listen to this Segment

Malcolm Brabant
By —

Malcolm Brabant

Malcolm Brabant is a special correspondent for the PBS NewsHour.

@MalcolmBrabant

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: