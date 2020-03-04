How painter Jacob Lawrence reframed early American history with ‘Struggle’

Judy Woodruff:

Finally tonight, we look at the struggle of painter Jacob Lawrence.

In the 1950s, amid the McCarthy hearings and the launch of the civil rights movement, Lawrence decided to frame early American history as he saw it.

Now his sprawling series, called Struggle, has been reassembled at the Peabody Essex Museum in Massachusetts, the first stop on a national tour.

Special correspondent Jared Bowen of WGBH Boston takes us there, as part of our ongoing series on arts and culture, Canvas.