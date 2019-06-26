How Palestinians in the West Bank are reacting to Trump’s peace plan

Judy Woodruff:

For over half-a-century, the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians has ground on, through attempts at peace and, more often, frustration and violence.

Israel still occupies much of the West Bank, as a weak Palestinian government stumbles on amid economic crisis.

Gaza, from which Israel withdrew its forces in 2005, is under the control of the militant group Hamas that routinely attacks Israel, which responds with often deadly force.

Meantime, civilians there suffer. The last true efforts at dialogue are now a generation old, and the years since have been wracked by instability, by terrorism, mistrust and a widening separation of the people.

Now another American president has stepped into roiling waters of this decades-long conflict, with the division between Israel and Palestine as deep as it's ever been.

The first part of a new two-phase Trump plan are debuting this week in Bahrain.

But, as special correspondent Jane Ferguson reports from the West Bank, Palestinians hold out little hope it will change their lives.