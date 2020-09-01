How pandemic, politicization could jeopardize 2020 census

Amna Nawaz:

The deadline for counting the 2020 census is fast approaching.

The Census Bureau announced that it's ending door-to-door outreach efforts at the end of September, a month earlier than planned. That's sent local organizers into a scramble to reach hard-to-count communities.

There are hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds at stake, and pivotal congressional seats hang in the balance.

NPR's Hansi Lo Wang has been reporting on the census, and he joins me now.

Hansi, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

Let's start with that timeline and help people understand what it is behind it. What drove that shortened timeline, moving it up from the end of October to the end of September? And what's the potential impact?