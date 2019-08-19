How Portland’s black community and police are sharing their stories through theater

William Brangham:

We began the show with the Eric Garner case and the firing of a New York City police officer, which became a flash point for larger issues involving law enforcement around the country.

Portland, Oregon, has had its own history with racial discrimination and tension with the police.

There's a new effort under way to address those issues.

Special correspondent Cat Wise reports on a theater company's attempt to change the city's racial ecology through the arts, so to speak.

It's part of our ongoing series on arts and culture, Canvas.