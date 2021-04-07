What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

How President Biden plans to make racial equity a part of his infrastructure package

Yamiche Alcindor
Lisa Desjardins
President Biden said Wednesday he's open to compromise on how to pay for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. The president is also making the case that racial justice should be part of the plan. Yamiche Alcindor joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.

Yamiche Alcindor
Yamiche Alcindor is the White House correspondent for the PBS NewsHour and a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC. She often tells stories about the intersection of race and politics as well as fatal police encounters. She is currently covering the administration of President Joe Biden and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

@yamiche
Lisa Desjardins
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.

@LisaDNews

