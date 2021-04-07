How President Biden plans to make racial equity a part of his infrastructure package

President Biden said Wednesday he's open to compromise on how to pay for his $2.3 trillion infrastructure package. The president is also making the case that racial justice should be part of the plan. Yamiche Alcindor joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
