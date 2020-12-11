How radio frequency waves ended a CIA officer’s career

Nick Schifrin:

Judy, the symptoms were sudden and shocking, sleeplessness, headaches, inability to walk, memory loss, cognitive difficulties.

Across two years and at least three continents, dozens of intelligence officials and diplomats suffered medical conditions that derailed assignments and their careers.

Last weekend, the National Academies of Sciences released the first authoritative government report, concluding the victims were most likely hit by directed pulsed radio-frequency energy.

The lead author was Stanford microbiology and immunology professor David Relman.