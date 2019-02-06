How realistic is Trump’s pledge to end HIV in the U.S.?

William Brangham:

The president; didn't specify how much money he'd put forward, but administration officials confirmed today it would be new funding, not dollars reallocated from other programs.

Today, more than 1.1 million Americans are living with HIV, and there are some 40,000 new infections every year. The administration says it's aiming to reduce those new infections by 75 percent over five years and by at least 90 percent by 2030.

It's focusing on 48 specific counties where over half those new infections occur. It also pointed to seven states in the Southern U.S. with a substantial HIV burden. The Southern U.S. is also home to half of all undiagnosed infections.

Public health task forces will help local agencies in these areas boost prevention and treatment programs. Antiretroviral treatment not only stops an infected person from progressing to AIDS, but it also prevents them from passing the virus to others.

But, today, only about half of HIV-positive people in the U.S. are getting this crucial treatment. Gay and bisexual men and people of color are at particular risk. Administration officials said they will also continue to expand the use of the HIV prevention drug called PrEP. It's known commercially as Truvada.

It's effective, but expensive. Officials today said additional funding for PrEP is crucial.