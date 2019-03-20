How residents from El Paso feel about border barriers

Angela Kocherga:

This show of force at the border barrier just west of El Paso recently was part of a series of exercises designed to demonstrate Border Patrol agents' readiness.

The goal? Discourage illegal border crossings, as a growing number of migrants from other countries wait in Mexico. Most are families and unaccompanied minors from Central America. Many turn themselves in to Border Patrol agents and ask for asylum, a legal process.

Between October and January, agents took more than 25,000 Central American parents with children into custody in the El Paso Sector alone, which includes all of New Mexico.

El Pasoan David Romo is critical of the ramped-up border security response.