How Rudy Giuliani went from ‘America’s mayor’ to Ukraine business broker

Judy Woodruff:

And, as we just heard, transcripts of closed-door closed-door testimonies from various State Department officials put Rudy Giuliani at the center of the impeachment inquiry.

He is the president's personal lawyer, but now his own actions in Ukraine, ones that are being called shadow foreign policy, have put him and his associates under the microscope.

Yamiche is back now with this report on how a man once known as America's mayor arrived at this moment.