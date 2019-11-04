Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
By —

Associated Press

Giuliani associate will cooperate with inquiry, lawyer says

Politics

An associate of Rudy Giuliani who is charged with federal campaign finance violations is willing to cooperate with Congress in its impeachment inquiry.

That’s according to an attorney for Lev Parnas.

Parnas and Igor Fruman were arrested last month on charges that they used foreign money to make illegal campaign contributions. Prosecutors say the men made the donations while lobbying U.S. politicians to oust the ambassador to Ukraine.

The lawyer, Joseph Bondy, says Parnas is prepared to comply with a subpoena from impeachment investigators and will turn over documents. That’s in contrast to the stance taken by a different, previous lawyer for Parnas, who had said Parnas would not cooperate.

Bondy says his client still has a Fifth Amendment interest against self-incrimination.

By —

Associated Press

