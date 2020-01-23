How senators and the White House are reacting to Democrats’ abuse of power argument

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right. They did.

As Nick reported, they were focusing on abuse of power, but they were also sort of laying out how they arrived at that conclusion. Specifically, Judy, Adam Schiff said there were 10 points of evidence that proved the president's intent was his own self-interest or corruption.

So we have kind of summarized some of these 10 points. Essentially, according to Adam Schiff, the first one is that the president basically focused only on the Bidens and the 2016 election as to the investigations he wanted.

Also, Schiff said, he defied the previous U.S. foreign policy in regards to Ukraine and, also, that it required he look to outside the regular channels to try and get done sort of his bidding.

Two more points that Adam Schiff brought up, that the Ukrainians saw what was going on as political from President Trump — this is the argument Schiff is making — and that Trump's own words in his call with President Zelensky and the White House's attempt, in Schiff's words, to bury that call all prove that the president had corrupt intent.

What the Democrats are doing today, Judy, is to try and lay out an organized case in front of the Senate. They're also using a little bit of humor we haven't seen so far.

In fact, just a few minutes ago, Representative Hakeem Jeffries made a joke about Derek Jeter and how he did not — he didn't get one vote in the Hall of Fame bid and how that was an outrage.

So they're trying to, I guess, bring more humanity and more organization into their arguments today.