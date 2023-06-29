How Sesame Street is helping Ukrainian children traumatized by war

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Jane Ferguson
Zeba Warsi
Death, displacement, doubt and fear damage children's psyches and their ability to cope. But trusted friends are now aiding Ukraine's children. The Sesame Workshop, which has produced the iconic children's program for decades, is being used to help children experiencing what none should ever have to withstand. Special correspondent Jane Ferguson reports for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
Zeba Warsi is Foreign affairs producer, based in Washington DC. She's a Columbia Journalism School graduate with an M.A. in Political journalism. Prior to the NewsHour, she was based in New Delhi for seven years, covering politics, extremism, sexual violence, social movements and human rights as a special correspondent with CNN's India affiliate CNN-News18.
