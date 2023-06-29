Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Thursday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court says colleges cannot consider race in admissions, a ruling that has widespread implications for the future of higher education. The Texas power grid struggles to cope with system-wide stresses caused by the brutal heat wave. Plus, doctor burnout and high costs for patients lead more Americans to choose alternatives to insurance-based health care.
