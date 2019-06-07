How shakier U.S. jobs numbers could become a self-fulfilling prophecy

Judy Woodruff:

It was just last month that we were discussing a U.S. jobs report that was far stronger than expected. But, since that time, there have been a number of signals suggesting economic growth has started slowing down and will slow even further in the second half of the year, including manufacturing data and anxiety in the financial markets.

The latest jobs report out today is adding to those concerns. It shows that the U.S. economy has added an average of 164,000 jobs a month this year. That's down from an average gain of 223,000 for all of 2018.

This is set against a backdrop of trade wars and possibly more tariffs next week.

David Wessel of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution is back with us. He's also a contributing correspondent for The Wall Street Journal.

David Wessel, it's great to have you back with us.