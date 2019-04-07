Can West Virginia’s pipeline jobs keep youth in the state?

Hari Sreenivasan:

There are thousands of jobs in the oil and gas industry in West Virginia and the recent growth in natural gas pipeline construction is offering young West Virginians economic opportunities and a reason to stay in the state. But some are concerned the boom will eventually come to an end, leaving youth without lasting opportunities.

Student Reporting Labs Alia King has the story.