How some election officials are trying to verify the vote more easily

Miles O’Brien:

Colorado was the first state to mandate risk-limiting audits in 2017. Nevada, Rhode Island and Virginia have followed suit.

In all, 46 states have some sort of auditing regime in place, but most are the traditional types, which require retrieving a much larger sample of ballots.

We went to Brunswick, Georgia, in September to see how a risk-limiting audit works outside the kitchen. It was a pilot audit of a state Senate run-off election.

Monica Childers showed the ropes to local officials. She's with a nonpartisan nonprofit called VotingWorks, focused on building secure open-source voting and auditing systems.