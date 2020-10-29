Trump, Biden campaign in Florida, which has backed winning candidate for decades

Yamiche Alcindor:

Biden has also pledged to create a task force to reunite more than 500 migrant children separated by the Trump administration from their families.

That comes on the heels of a lawsuit by the American Civil Liberties Union, which estimated that 545 immigrant children have remained separated from their parents since 2017.

During a Trump campaign phone call yesterday, White House adviser Stephen Miller answered a question about whether the government could reunite the families. He answered by claiming the Trump administration — quote — "kept families together."

That, of course, is false.

Back on Capitol Hill today, the Democratically controlled House Judiciary Committee released a 500-page report on the Trump administration's family separation policy. The findings concluded that the government initiated separations a year before expanding the policy nationwide, and it did so knowing that there was no plan to reunite them.

As for the running mates, Vice President Mike Pence focused his campaign efforts in Iowa before heading to Nevada. California Senator Kamala Harris spent the day attending virtual events.

But record numbers of Americans have already made their decision, as evidenced by the lines at early voting stations. Across the country, voters have spent hours waiting to cast their ballots.

Madison Myers of Atlanta was one of them.