How South Carolina’s black voters feel about 2020 Democrats

Yamiche Alcindor:

Black voters, like those at church this morning, made up more than 60 percent of the South Carolina Democratic primary electorate in 2016.

That means the path to the presidential nomination runs straight through communities like this one. But Harris is still struggling to break through here. She's stuck in single digits in recent polls. She trails former Vice President Joe Biden, as well as Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

But she is ahead of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker.

What do you make of the fact that there are two white male candidates, both Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, who have more support in the African-American community?