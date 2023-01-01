Give to PBS NewsHour now
while all gifts are matched!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

How Southwest’s operational meltdown upended passengers’ travel plans

By —

Kaisha Young

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Audio

Southwest Airlines appears to have recovered from their holiday week meltdown, with only about two dozen flight cancellations reported Sunday. But anger and frustration lingers among Southwest passengers, many of whom are still trying to reach their destinations. We spoke with two passengers who shared their experiences of canceled flights, lost luggage and missed family gatherings.

Listen to this Segment

By —

Kaisha Young

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

Claire Mufson
By —

Claire Mufson

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

More Ways to Watch