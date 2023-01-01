How Southwest’s operational meltdown upended passengers’ travel plans

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Kaisha Young
Kaisha Young
Claire Mufson
Claire Mufson
Southwest Airlines appears to have recovered from their holiday week meltdown, with only about two dozen flight cancellations reported Sunday. But anger and frustration lingers among Southwest passengers, many of whom are still trying to reach their destinations. We spoke with two passengers who shared their experiences of canceled flights, lost luggage and missed family gatherings.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
