Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look ahead to the incoming Congress and what's in store as the new Republican House majority picks the speaker. Then, two Southwest passengers share how their holiday plans were upended by the airline's recent meltdown. Plus, Geoff Bennett speaks with Grammy nominee Tobias Jesso Jr. on his unlikely journey to writing songs for some of music's biggest stars.
