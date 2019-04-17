How survivors of Columbine are coping, 20 years later

Judy Woodruff:

With the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre just a few away, that school and hundreds of other Denver schools were closed today due to credible threats by an 18-year-old woman.

Today, law enforcement officials say the woman was found dead from an apparent suicide.

In a moment, Lisa Desjardins will speak with two people whose lives were profoundly altered by the tragedy. But, first, we hear from some survivors directly.

In the upcoming Rocky Mountain PBS documentary "Ripples of Columbine," it is clear that many are still struggling with physical and emotional scars.