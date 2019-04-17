What we have learned, 20 years after Columbine

David Cullen:

Right, completely. Yes, they surrounded the building.

There was an interesting phenomenon. So, I got there within the first hour. And I was at a place called the Columbine Library, where most of the — the parents had been told to go to rendezvous. And then the kids were mostly there.

And everybody was talking about what might happen. And they kept stopping their sentences. And I realized very quickly there was kind of a weird moratorium, an unspoken understanding, no one was going to say the word death or allude to the fact that somebody might have died.

And it became very obvious when one mom started a sentence of like, if those kids find them, meaning the killers, you know, find them, and then she stopped in mid-sentence. And there were dirty looks all around. Like, don't you dare say that out loud.

I was like, wow. So no one wanted to accept the idea that this might actually be murder. And I wouldn't go there myself in my head. I was sure it wasn't going to be murder, until, at 4:00, when the sheriff announced them. And the world kind of changed.

And that's when the world did change, because we weren't ready to accept anything this horrific, even the people there. And I don't know about, Coni, at your house, but at the library — I'm sort of curious — I know you all gathered with your mom. But no one was just going to that place.