How Taylor Swift created an economic juggernaut with her Eras Tour

Pop superstar Taylor Swift ended the first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour Wednesday night, leaving American fans waiting until next fall to see the concert that's turbocharging the economy and capturing the pop culture zeitgeist this summer. Stephanie Sy reflects on the tour and the power of Taylor Swift for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

