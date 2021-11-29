How ‘The 1619 Project’ underscores connection between slavery and modern America

Amna Nawaz:

In 2019, "The New York Times Magazine" published The 1619 Project, with the bold claim that 1619, the year the first enslaved Africans were brought what would later become the United States, could be considered the origin of this country.

The journalist who created and helmed the project is Nikole Hannah-Jones, a reporter for the magazine who won the Pulitzer Prize in 2020 for her work on The 1619 Project. That work went from a special magazine issue, to a special newspaper section, to a multiepisode podcast series.

And it has now been expanded into the just-published new book, "The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story."

Nikole Hannah-Jones, now Knight Chair in Race and Journalism at Howard University, joins me now in our studio.

Welcome to the "NewsHour." Thanks for being here.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, Author, "The 1619 Project": Thank you. Thanks for having me.