What Trump is saying about 1619 Project, teaching U.S. history

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, Judy, as you noted, race has been a topic of conversation in this country for a long time, but especially this year.

President Trump, as the 2020 election nears, has made race a core part of his strategy. Critics of the president say that he's made racial division a core part of his strategy. Supporters of the president say that he's made it something of bringing together Americans, while also not calling America racist.

Today, what we heard from the president was more of him attacking Americans that are really looking at this country and saying, we need to really understand the legacy of slavery in a more robust way.

The president, in particular, was making a case, without evidence, that there is a sort of historical movement afoot to distort American history and to indoctrinate American children and the next generation of Americans with an ideal — liberal ideal that will benefit Democrats.

He said that a lot of these people that he believes are out there are really using America's schools to push forward this idea that America's flawed and that we shouldn't respect our founders, respect historical figures.

That, of course, is inaccurate. He put — he took aim specifically at the 1619 Project. This is, of course, a Pulitzer Prize-winning project that was founded and created by Nikole Hannah-Jones. She is someone who wants to look at America and say, look, there are founders in our country that we really need to understand in context, pointing out people like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, people, of course, who are American heroes, but who are — also owned slaves.

And as part of the 1619 Project, what we saw was really a robust telling of all of the different ways that slavery continues to touch our daily lives. And, of course, the idea that there were hundreds and thousands of Americans, of Black Americans, who were kidnapped from the continent of Africa and brought to the United States and forced to work, raped and killed and pillaged, in order for America to enrich itself and for white Americans in particular to benefit from that.

And the president today was essentially making the case that this needs to change. He said that he's going to be signing an executive order, and it's going to be a National Commission on Patriotic Education.

It's not clear exactly what that meant. I have been talking to White House sources who say that the president cares about this. But, essentially, the 1619 Project is going into American schools.

And this based on facts, Judy, not on any sort of exploitation or falsehoods.