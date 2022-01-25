How the 2020 census data has started new gerrymandering battles

Judy Woodruff:

All across the country, states are busy at work, with new 2020 census data in hand redrawing congressional lines that will help determine the balance of power in Washington for the next decade.

To check in on the status of this reapportionment in some key states, I'm joined by an expert on the subject. He's David Wasserman of The Cook Political Report.

Dave Wasserman, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, at this point in this process, which party has an advantage?