January 25, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, the United States delivers more military aid to Ukraine as fears of a Russian invasion remain high. Then, the fight over reapportioning congressional districts grows more intense amid lawsuits, vetoes and widespread gerrymandering. And, under Taliban rule, the lack of opportunity for Afghan girls forces one doctor to choose between her patients and her children.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: