Tuesday on the NewsHour, the United States delivers more military aid to Ukraine as fears of a Russian invasion remain high. Then, the fight over reapportioning congressional districts grows more intense amid lawsuits, vetoes and widespread gerrymandering. And, under Taliban rule, the lack of opportunity for Afghan girls forces one doctor to choose between her patients and her children.
Tuesday on the NewsHour...
Listen to the BroadcastSubscribe to the Full Show Podcast
Segments From This Episode
-
Ukraine believes Russian invasion not imminent, but Western allies remain concerned3 min
-
News Wrap: Pfizer starts clinical trial of omicron-based vaccine5 min
-
Ukraine urges calm over invasion fears but asks U.S. to sanction Russia, send more weapons8 min
-
How the 2020 census data has started new gerrymandering battles6 min
-
Many Afghan women forced to quit careers, country in hopes of better life for their kids8 min
-
Rising COVID hospitalizations in San Antonio burden fatigued health care workers6 min
-
Many Californians still ‘trapped’ years after PG&E fires. Has the company improved safety?9 min
-
Two years into the pandemic, students still struggle with mental health5 min