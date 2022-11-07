How the Associated Press projects winners on election night

Julie Pace, Executive Editor, Associated Press:

Thanks, Judy.

And we're really excited and very well prepared to be able to do what we have done since 1848 at the Associated Press, which is to declare winners in presidential races and down the ballot beyond, as we will do in these midterm elections here.

So, this is really, I would say, the single biggest act of journalism in this country, as you say, 4,000 journalists who will be across this country, making sure that, as votes are being counted, that we're able to assess the accuracy of the elections, look at our models and declare winners.

And our standard is certainty. We want to make sure that, when we call a race, that it's because there is no way that trailing candidate can catch up. And we do that because we spend the whole year. This is not just a one-night effort for us. We spend the whole year researching what the rules around voting are in each states, making — each state, making sure that, as those rules are changing, as procedures are changing, that our teams are across them.

So we're very confident heading into this night. But we also want to be cautious. We know, again, that, when we call a race, it matters. It means that actually is the winner. We want the public to have confidence in that race call.

And we feel like the work that we put in going into the night and the explaining that we will do coming out of those race calls about why we're calling the races, how we're making those decisions, we hope will also increase the public trust.