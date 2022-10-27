Risks of political violence and voter intimidation loom over midterms

Judy Woodruff:

Old, lingering lies about the 2020 election are posing new threats of political violence and voter intimidation in this year's midterms.

Joining us now to discuss this is Mary McCord, director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and protection. She's also a former Justice Department prosecutor. And she's been advising local officials about how to protect their residents and the vote.

Mary McCord, thank you very much for being with us.

So, tell us what you are seeing. You have been watching this in recent months. You have watched it build as we get closer to the election. What are you seeing and how does it have seeds in what happened in 2020?