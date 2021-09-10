How the attacks of 9/11 reshaped America’s role in the world

Judy Woodruff:

John, we want to step back a moment to ask whether the United States made the right decisions in response to the attacks, and how, 20 years later, those decisions have changed the way the United States fits into the international order.

For that, we get three views.

Robert Grenier had a 27-year career at the CIA and was the station chief in Pakistan and Afghanistan on 9/11. He played a key role in the U.S. ouster of the Taliban in 2001. He was also director of the CIA's Counterterrorism Center from 2004 to 2006. He's now a consultant.

Kori Schake worked on the National Security Council staff and then at the State Department during the George W. Bush administration. She's now director of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute. And Frank Wisner had a many-decades-long career in the Foreign Service. He was U.S. ambassador to India and to Egypt, among other places. In the 1960s, he worked with the U.S. Agency for International Development in Vietnam. He's currently a foreign affairs adviser to the law firm Squire Patton Boggs.

And we thank you, all three, for being back with us at the "NewsHour."

Robert Grenier, let me start with you.

As we mentioned, you were in Southwest Asia when 9/11 happened. You were there watching this unfold. Looking back, did the U.S. make the right moves at that time?