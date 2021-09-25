How the expulsion of Haitian migrants is affecting the crisis-torn nation

Widlore Merancourt:

Well, here is a quick thought for you. Just yesterday, 10 people were kidnapped in Port-au-Prince. Kidnapping is rising again since the assassination of the president on the 7th of July. So this is a city ruled by gang leaders and these gang leaders, they ransacked neighborhoods, they conduct massacres and they are effectively running the city in the south of Port-au-Prince.

You have this neighborhood called Martissant, this neighborhood, this one neighborhood that is controlled by gangs. The clash between these gangs, the first of June, kills more than 20,000 people to leave their homes to flee because of this gang violence. And it's a city that is in the same situation as the rest of the country. You have more than 4.4 millions of people in Haiti who are in severe need and urgent needs of humanitarian aid. And this was before the earthquake that we witnessed in the south part of the country.

And right now, the U.N. said more than half of the people in this area that was hit by the earthquake have not received any aid whatsoever. And NGOs that I talked to said the needs are high and the aid that we're receiving is not enough.