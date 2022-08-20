How the FDA’s new rule expands access to hearing aids for millions

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Nearly 48 million Americans have some level of hearing loss, but the high costs of hearing devices is prohibitive for many people. This week, the FDA cleared the way for hearing aids to be sold over the counter — a new rule that could expand access for millions across the country. Barbara Kelley, executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America, joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
