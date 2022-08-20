Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Saturday on PBS News Weekend, two teachers of the year explain why so many educators are quitting the profession they love. Then, we look at a community's environmental concerns about a plan to build a rocket launch site in Michigan. Plus, how the FDA's decision to allow over-the-counter sale of hearing aids could expand access to the devices for millions of Americans.
